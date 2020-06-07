Amwele calls for disciplinary measures against intoxicated officers

Commander of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the oshana Region, Commissioner Rauha Amwele suggested that a disciplinary charge should be instituted against any force member reporting for duty while under the influence of alcohol.

Amwele suggested this in responding to a police officer who attended the official launch of the second phase of the Namib Desert Joint Crime Prevention Operation on Friday at Oshakati whilst intoxicated.

The officer in question collapsed during the launch parade and aggressively started using vulgar language towards other members before he was removed from the scene.

Amwele asked the commander of the unit of the concerned officer to write a report and definitely instituted a disciplinary charge against the officer.

She stressed that behaviour of a police officer in full uniform reporting for duty while drunk cannot be condoned in the force.

According to Amwele, police uniform is the government and members of the force should be proud of themselves by wearing it.

She lashed out at the unit commanders by blaming them for not inspecting their members when reporting for duty and/or forming up parade to avoid unacceptable behaviours.

“You don’t inspect your members, as from today on start inspecting them,” Amwele instructed unit commanders, while in the same vein asking police officers to drink responsibly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency