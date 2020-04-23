An officer at the Grootfontein Correctional Facility, died instantly this morning after he allegedly shot himself in the head with service pistol while on duty.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa today said the deceased has been identified as Sergeant Genot Victor Cloete, aged 35.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, she added.

Mbeha said, it is alleged that Cloete reported for duty at about 06h00 on Wednesday morning, and barely 45 minutes after, at 06h45, he committed suicide while in the facility of the correctional service.

Cloete did not leave behind a suicide note, and no foul play is suspected so far, she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency