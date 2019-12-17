Ancestral Land Commission briefs Geingob

The Ancestral Land Commission (ALC) has on Tuesday submitted a preliminary report to state house on the findings and recommendation on land issues affecting the communities around the whole country.

In a media briefing here, ALC chairperson, Shafikama Ueitele said that the issues of ancestral land reform remain complex adding that due to the colonial era that caused unequal land distribution, restitution in full may not be possible.

There is strong evidence to warrant opening up a formal legal and administrative process; the enactment legislation, an establishment of a body that governs claims of ancestral land and also a body that will adjudicate on claims of ancestral land and rights, he said.

Ueitele added that the issues of ancestral land claims has been triggered in intensified by what the community regards as a failure of targeted delivery effectiveness and efficiency of land reform policy and programmes over nearly three decades after independence.

He said while the main issues was on ancestral land , the oral testimonies and written submission to the commission, raised issues that may not seem to fall in the narrow scope of the ancestral land, but indirectly have impact of ancestral land rights and restitution.

He said issues raised include illegal fencing of communal lands, inheritance disputes, administration of communal land by traditional authorities and general land reform.

The commission recommended that ancestral land be defined as land that was occupied and utilised by a certain community and was lost by that community through colonial land dispossession or other forms of alienation in both pre and post-colonial era.

The commission added that ancestral land rights be defined as right claimed by the descendants to the land that was occupied and utilised by the ancestors.

As respect to land restitution, we propose that land restitution be defined as actions or means of restoring directly or indirectly rights to ancestral land, he said.

The commission further recommended that land restitution, redistribution and security of land tenure are key principles of land reforms and they should be accepted and acknowledged.

It is further recommended that there is a need to introduce legislations intended to restore tenure rights of dispossessed indigenous Namibians, particularly farm labourers and generational farm workers.

