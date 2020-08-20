Andara murder accused granted bail

Two Chinese nationals who allegedly killed an employee at Andara village in the Kavango East Region in April 2019, were granted bail on Wednesday.

Xuefeng Chen, 30, and 32-year-old Zhenhai Zhou stand accused of killing 34-year-old Haushiku Andreas Muyevu at their shop.

Xuefeng and Zhenhai were granted bail of N.dollars 100 000 each by the Mukwe Periodic Court.

Court records indicate that the three men were allegedly involved in an altercation over the victim’s severance pay after he was dismissed, leading to the victim being shot.

The records also show the State indicating that investigations into the matter are complete. The results of the ballistics tests are however still outstanding.

The accused appeared before magistrate Sonia Sampofu, who postponed the case to 13 October 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency