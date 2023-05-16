Angola attends seminar on constitutionalism

Angolan Constitutional Court presiding judge Laurinda Cardoso is participating in an intermediate seminar of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Portuguese Speaking Countries in Brasilia, Brazil.

The two-day event opened last Monday and is addressing topics such as the “role of jurisdiction in promoting and guaranteeing social and economic justice”, “hermeneutics and constitutional jurisdiction”.

According to a press note sent to ANGOP, the participants also address issues linked to the organisation's sixth assembly.

The seminar's programme includes a guided tour of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the president of the Angolan Constitutional Court learnt of the functioning of the Angolan Embassy in that Country.

The Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Portuguese Speaking Countries comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)