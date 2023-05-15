Angola hosts XV meeting of CPLP labour ministers

Angola hosts the 15th Meeting of ministers of Labour and Social Affairs of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) from 16 to 18 May in coastal Benguela province.

The information is confirmed in a note from the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) sent to ANGOP.

The source states that the Meeting will bring together representatives from the nine CPLP member States, officials from the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and observers from invited international organisations.

During the event, to take place under the slogan "For Social Justice and Decent Work for All", the participants will debate, among other issues, the Action Plan 2021-2025 for Combat Child Labour, the creation of a CPLP economic council.

Other topics include the state of CPLP Multilateral Convention of Social Security of CPLP, as well as discuss the opening of the ILO Office in Angola, to serve the Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP's).

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)