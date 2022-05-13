Angola/Namibia Chamber of Commerce strengthen cooperation

Ondjiva - Members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola and Namibia have been meeting since Friday in Oshikango to officially launch the Business Forum between the two countries.

The meeting, which is being led by the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Ndaitwain, and by the chairman of the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vicente Soares, aims to boost bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking to the press, Vicente Soares said that the two-day event aimed to implement the business forum between the two countries, promote trade and economic cooperation and create investment opportunities.

According to the official, during the meeting, participants will identify the constraints that prevent business from being carried out more smoothly, outline strategies and find solutions that can be forwarded to the Government.

"Here at the border of Oshikango (Namibia) and Santa Clara (Cunene), the flow of trade is quite large, although often informal, hence we will be discussing to ensure equal rights and mutual benefits and in accordance with the law and principle of international trade," he said.

He pointed out as the main areas likely get investment for the business class the Agriculture, Fishing, Industry, Primary and Trade sectors.

