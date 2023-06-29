Angola seeks experience in fertilizer industry

Angola minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, has said the country counts on Norway's experience to develop its fertilizer and aluminum industry.

The minister, who was speaking Wednesday in Oslo, Norway, said everything would be done to strengthen Angola's cooperation with this European country to provide academic training for young Angolans on fertilizer and aluminum production techniques.

The Angolan minister and his team are since June 26 in Norway, having met with several Norwegian authorities, namely, the minister of Petroleum and Energy, the secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officials of the Equinor and Norsk Hydro.

On Wednesday, the Angolan delegation travelled to Trondheim city to attend at the Research and Development Centre of oil company Equinor, a series of presentations such as: Introduction to Technology, Digital and Innovation, the innovation-oriented training provided by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)