Angola very close to 7,000 megawatts of electricity – President

Angolan head of State João Lourenço announced Friday, in Malanje province, that, in terms of electricity production, the country is very close to reaching 7,000 megawatts at national level.

João Lourenço was speaking to the press at the Laúca Dam, in Malanje province, adding that the country's production results from water sources, photovoltaic power plants in Biópio, Baia Farta and Caraculo and thermal power plants created in some provinces.

“The national electricity distribution system has the contribution of several production sources, including the Soyo Combined Cycle, the Cambambe, Kapanda and Laúca dams”, said the Head of State, in that region of the country.

In his view, the country is currently producing enough energy to meet demand, as a result of a programme aimed at its industrialisation.

“All this because we are looking to industrialise our country. We want more industries, because they produce goods, produce services and provide a lot of employment. There is no industry without energy, there is no industry without infrastructure”, stated João Lourenço.

He stressed that the energy problem in the country is being solved, therefore lacking the construction of the Caculo-Cabaça power plant, more photovoltaic energy production plants, some of which have already been identified and in execution.

The President of the Republic said that now it is necessary to invest in transporting the electricity produced in the Cuanza basin and in the home network of practically the entire country.

“We are not bad in terms of production, but we are still bad in terms of taking that production to consumers, whether with transport lines or with home networks”, said João Lourenço, who paid a few-hour visit to the province of Malanje.

In Malanje, the Statesman witnessed the end of construction work on the Laúca Hydroelectric Facility (AH) and unveiled the sign for the ecological power plant.

The Laúca Hydroelectric Facility has 2,070 Mw of installed capacity and 6 water intake units, 2.2 million m3 (cubic meters) of excavation and 96,000 m3 of concrete.

The structures include advanced technologies and efficient engineering capable of developing the best projects and solutions.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)