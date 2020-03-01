Angolan man dies of snake bite in Ruacana

A 60-year-old Angolan man allegedly died of snake bite in the Omusati Region on Sunday, said Inspector Linekela Shikongo of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Community Affairs office in the region.

Shikongo identified the deceased as Katupo Munembome, adding that he was declared dead upon his arrival at Outapi District Hospital where he was transported due to bad condition he was in.

According to Shikongo, the snake bitten Munembome while he was sleeping at a cattle post at Otjimanangombe village in the Ruacana Constituency around 07h27.

Munembome is from Okadhandu village in neigbouring Angola and he was employed at Otjimanangombe as a domestic worker.

The body was transported to Okahao Police Mortuary for the post-mortem to be conducted, Shikongo cited.

The next of kin have been invited.

Source: Namibia Press Agency