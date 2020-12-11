Angolan man stabbed to death in Omaheke

A 45-year-old Angolan national died on Wednesday after he was stabbed during a fight at Ozohambo in the Omaheke Region.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Friday said the man was stabbed when he allegedly tried to stop the suspect from assaulting his girlfriend Ozohambo, which is situated in the Otjinene area. The suspect then allegedly turned on him and a fight started between the two men, during which the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest and neck.

According to the report, the suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The next of kin of the deceased have not yet been informed of his death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency