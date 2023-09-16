Angolan President arrives in New York for High Level Debate

Angolan President, João Lourenço, arrived early Saturday in New York, United States of America, to take part in the High Level Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to take place from September 18 to 20.

The Angolan Head of State, who comes from Havana (Cuba) where he took part in the G77+China Summit, leads a high-level delegation to take part in various debates towards current world issues, such as terrorism and sustainable development, from the 18th to the 20th of this month.

The annually held United Nations debate brings together the 193 member countries.

President João Lourenço is due to speak on Wednesday 20th, the second day of the general debate.

The Head of State's agenda includes a long list of political and diplomatic contacts, including meetings with counterparts and heads of government from different countries.

World leaders gather to engage in the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Ambassador Dennis Francis of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, who was elected to this rotating position on June 1, 2023, chairs the event

The initiative is taking place at a time when the international political, military, economic, social and climate situation is marked by various challenges and crises in different parts of the world, particularly in Europe and the African continent.

One of these challenges, which could be on the agenda of the Heads of State and Government present in New York, is the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has had a significant impact on the international situation.

This conflict, which has been going on for more than a year and a half, has a major impact on diplomatic relations, international and regional security and even the global economy.

The war is having significant humanitarian consequences, with thousands of deaths and an increasing number of refugees and internally displaced people, as well as seriously affecting the global food distribution chain, especially cereals.

Meanwhile, the General Debate is also taking place against a backdrop of persistent conflicts in other parts of the world, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

These problems, along with the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, the situation in Western Sahara, expansion of terrorist activities in the Sahel region, Somalia and Mozambique, among other situations have the attention of the participants during the working days.

Source: Angola Press News Agency