Angolan president calls for greater control of inflation

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday recommended the governor of the Central Bank of Angola (BNA) commitment to keep the national currency (Kwanza) strong and exercise greater control over inflation.

João Lourenço made the call at the swearing-in ceremony of the governor of BNA Manuel António Tiago Dias, stating that the right policies carried out by central bank will ensure a strong economy.

The Angolan Head of State also swore in Rui Manuel de Sousa Malaquias as member of the Economic and Social Council (CES), a consultative body of the President of the Republic.

Stressing the role of CES, the president João Lourenço underlined the fact of this body to integrate a "group of thinkers" in terms of the economy and finance that will contribute to a strong economy.

To João Lourenço, when talking about the Angolan economy the focus should be on its diversification.

"Let us be honest in recognising that there is still much more to be done, that is, in terms of diversification of the economy we are very far from being satisfied," he said.

The BNA, the Economic and Social Council and the government itself must join hands and work towards this great task of diversifying the economy, which is our salvation

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)