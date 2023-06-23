Angolan president praises Uíge agricultural potential

Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Friday he was pleased with the agricultural potential of the northern Uíge province, as part of his visit to the agricultural and livestock fair that exposes the region's potential in this field.

The visit to the local fair allowed us to learn the potential of the region, and if we engage in work we will feed our people, said João Lourenço, in allusion to the music by Angolan musician Dom Caetano, titled Our ground provides us with everything.

At the fair, in addition to the farming products, the president also learned of the good initiatives by young people "in technological field which, if well used and disseminated to the rest of the country, we can get gains".

As example, he said, he found local residents making crackers from cassava flour and pledged to support these young people to ensure that this experience reach other provinces.

João Lourenço said, on the other hand, that in the meeting with the provincial government "it was possible to see that the projects are moving forward".

Accompanied by the vice-president of the Republic Esperança da Costa, provincial governors and ministerial department, the presidential delegation toured the agricultural fair that exposes the potential of the 16 municipalities from Uíge.

The fair displayed various products, with stress to bananas, beans, pineapple, oranges, passion fruit, soy milk, sesame, kikuanga (traditional food), Arabica coffee, potato, lunguila (traditional drink), pumpkin.

President João Lourenço delivered vehicles to the municipal administrations of Puri, Damba, Songo, Mucaba and Sanza Pombo.

Uíge province comprises the municipalities of Ambuíla, Bembe, Buengas, Bungo, Damba, Alto Cauale, Maquela do Zombo, Milunga, Mucaba, Negage, Puri, Quimbele, Quitexe, Sanza Pombo, Songo and Uíge

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)