Another suspect linked to Fishrot scandal arrested

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have on Friday morning arrested a third person for trying to interfere with investigations into the Fishrot scandal by attempting to bribe an investigating officer, contravening with Anti-Corruption Act.

A media statement issued on Friday by ACC Chief Public Relations Officer Josefina Nghituwamata said, the 47 years old who name cannot be revealed until he appear in court and who he is also a police officer, attempted to bribe one of the investigating officer in the Fishrot case in exchange for the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) cards which belongs to two of the people charged in the Fishrot corruption case.

He is the third suspect to be arrested for trying to interfere with an ongoing case after the first suspect Nigel Van Wyk was arrested in December when he was caught in action with another person trying to remove evidence from the house of former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, who is a suspect in the same case which is still pending before court.

While Jason Iyambo also appeared in court this week and charged for corruptly giving gratification as an inducement, a contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act, or alternatively improperly influencing an authorised officer. This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with Fishrot scandal to nine and they are all in custody.

