APP condemns Stina’s discount land deal at Divundu

The All People’s Party (APP) has condemned the alleged N.dollars 20 million discount land deal businesswoman Stina Wu scored at Divundu in the Kavango East Region.

APP secretary-general, Vincent Kanyetu condemned this deal on Wednesday, stating that the party is very disturbed about news around the land deal by the Divundu Village Council with the businesswoman.

The Namibian Sun newspaper reported Tuesday that Stina’s company scored a massive discount of over N.dollars 20 million in a land deal that will see the firm acquiring eight erven measuring 83.1738 hectares at Divundu to develop a residential area and shopping complex.

The company, it was reported, was expected to pay N.dollars 29 110 830 for the land that was initially offered at N.dollars 35 per square metre.

However, the company will only pay N.dollars 8 634 760 after its request for a price reduction was granted by the local authority.

Kanyetu said the APP denounces the almost 80 per cent discount given to the buyer and called for the immediate reversal of that transaction.

“Whilst we welcome investors into our towns and villages, we urge leaders not to dispose of our land for peanuts. The current deal is unjust, not market-related and stinks of corruption,” he said.

The SG said APP wrote a letter to the leadership of the Divundu Village Council to renegotiate the land deal, and/or if the buyer does not accept that – call it off immediately.

According to Divundu Village Council Chief Executive Officer, Athanasius Maghumbo, the land is undeveloped, and the company will incur the costs of developing the land.

“It was on this basis that the discount was granted,” Maghumbo said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency