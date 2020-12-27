APP rejects Xie’s appointment as advisor

The All People’s Party (APP) has rejected the appointment of a Chinese national as an advisor to Kavango East Governor Bonifasius Wakudumo.

APP Secretary-General Vincent Kanyetu in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the party rejects the appointment of Charlie Min Xie as exclusive commercial and development advisor and chairperson of the Kavango East Chamber for Development (KECD), which will have 20 members.

He was appointed on 19 December 2020.

“We have rejected this artificial appointment because this is an insult to the Kavango people,” said Kanyetu.

The appointment sparked outrage on social media and locals are planning a peaceful demonstration for Tuesday.

Kanyetu said Kavango East has capable people who can advise the governor and lead such a panel.

A statement issued on Friday by Wakudumo’s office said he deemed it necessary to appoint a multi-disciplinary team to advise him.

He said Xie and the other 19 people still to be appointed to the committee will serve on a voluntary basis.

“In recognition of my primary mandate and key performance area as the political head of government in the region, I deemed it both necessary and important to appoint a multi-disciplinary team of experts from various disciplines to advise me on matters related to all-round socio-economic developments and investments,” said Wakudumo.

He further justified the appointment by saying Xie is a Namibian citizen and enjoys all rights accorded to every Namibian citizen since he has been living in Namibia for the past 25 years.

Wakudumo said Xie was also appointed because of his extensive knowledge in telecommunications and economics and experience in finance, manufacturing business models, textile, asset management and business management.

Source: Namibia Press Agency