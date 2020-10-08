APP, RUCA condemn possible recruitment of Haironga as Rundu Town Council CEO

The All People’s Party (APP) and the Rundu Urban Community Association have condemned the recruitment process for the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at the Rundu Town Council.

This comes after it emerged that former Rundu Town Council CEO, Romanus Haironga who faced corruption charges in 2018, was shortlisted for the same position, along with another candidate.

In separate media statements availed to Nampa on Monday, the two parties said rehiring Haironga under these circumstances of gross misconduct poses a risk for the town council.

They said he still has pending charges against him and suggested that the recruitment process be halted until new local authority councillors are elected.

Rundu Urban Community Association member Marcellius Haivera said a newspaper report last week stated that initially there were five candidates for the interview and three fell out.

The council has been without a substantive CEO since Haironga’s term of office expired at the end of July 2018. Sikongo Haihambo was then appointed in an acting capacity, but Haihambo also resigned in May last year, reportedly because of infighting among the Swapo councillors.

A charge sheet provided by APP shows that Haironga was slapped with 19 charges by the council’s lawyers (Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners). The charges included negligence, inflating tenders and abuse of power.

On his part, acting CEO Sam Nekaro refused to confirm if Haironga is one of the shortlisted candidates, saying it would be premature for him to talk about the issue.

He also refused to disclose the name of the other shortlisted candidate

Source: Namibia Press Agency