Apprentices receive hospitality and tourism training under NWR, NTA agreement

Eighty young Namibians are receiving training in hospitality and tourism thanks to an apprenticeship funding agreement by Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA).

The agreement was entered into earlier this year and makes provision for the NTA to fund the apprenticeship training of 80 young Namibians recruited from all 14 regions, according to a joint statement issued by the NWR and NTA.

The selection of the trainees was completed in June this year and training commenced at the Khorixas Rest Camp in mid-July.

“The trainees will acquire a national vocational certificate in hospitality and tourism qualification in the areas of core commercial cookery skills, food and beverage operations, front office operations and housekeeping operations,” the statement reads.

The NTA will fund each apprentice at the cost of N.dollars 160 800 over three years.

NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama in the statement underlined the need for continuous investment in training to enhance the competitiveness of the local hospitality and tourism sector.

“A competitive tourism sector requires continuous training, with a special focus on customer service. Over the years, we fulfilled this responsibility on an ad-hoc basis. However, with the financial support emanating from the NTA-funded apprenticeship programme, we are now able to gain better traction in doing our part to train Namibians in this important economic growth sector,” he said.

With regards to theoretical work and assessment preparation, the apprentices will receive support from two NTA-registered training institutions, namely the Okakarara Vocational Training Centre in the Otjozondjupa Region and the Homestead Skills and Technical Skills Academy in the Ohangwena Region, the statement adds.

NTA Caretaker Chief Executive Officer, Cornelius Beuke commended NWR for giving effect to the agreement.

“Apprenticeship is a time-tested channel through which young people are provided with opportunities to enter high-value work-based learning. NWR did well amid COVID-19 to firm up arrangements, and we look forward to the first graduates from this initiative to enter the world of work with confidence and competence,” he said.

Beuke added that as an employer NWR, by investing in talent development through apprenticeship, stands to gain a pipeline of skilled workers to increase its productivity.

