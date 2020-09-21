APP’s Shindimba now acting Kavango East regional coordinator

The secretary-general of the All People’s Party, Vincent Kanyetu on Monday said Ladislaus Shindimba will with immediate effect act as regional coordinator of the Kavango East Constituency.

Kanyetu told Nampa the decision comes after the party’s regional coordinator, Marcellius Haivera has been absent and allegedly not focused on APP activities for a long period of time.

Haivera is one of the members that played a pivotal role in the newly formed association known as the Rundu Urban Community Association (RUCA) based in Rundu, which in July announced its participation in the upcoming regional and local authority.

Kanyetu said APP wrote a letter to Haivera in which he was asked to explain his absence from party activities but he allegedly chose not to respond.

“Our constitution says in the absence of the coordinator the second in charge must act. In January 2021 we will have a regional conference that will elect a new regional coordinator,” he said.

In response, Haivera confirmed receiving a letter from the party in April before stating that he is now focused on RUCA.

“My focus now is on RUCA. RUCA was birthed out of the frustrations of Rundu residents with services offered by the local authority. We want to be the voice of the voiceless when it comes to issues within the town of Rundu such as land,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haivera did not give a definite answer to whether he is still with the APP or if he has left the party.

RUCA will only contest in the Rundu Urban Constituency and not in other localities of the Kavango East Region during the upcoming local and regional elections slated for 25 November.

Source: Namibia Press Agency