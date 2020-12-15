April calls for disciplined performance from Team Hardap

Hardap Governor Salomon Menthos April said teams do not lose matches because they are weak, but lose because of not being disciplined enough to follow their coaches’ instructions.

He made the remarks on Monday when he sent off Team Hardap to the second edition of the MTC Namibia Youth Games to be hosted in Otjozondjupa region from Wednesday to Friday.

April said the athletes should know that they are representing the Hardap Region and not themselves as individuals.

“You should remember that you will be flying the flag of Hardap during the Youth Games and that you are there as ambassadors of our region. Be disciplined on and off the field at all times and carry out instructions as instructed by your coaches as most of the time teams lose due to ill-discipline and not because they are weaker than their opponents,” April noted.

He wished the team luck and said they should fight until the very end to bring back gold medals.

Team Hardap will compete in soccer, netball, athletics and boxing.

The championships will see an estimated 1 092 athletes and 168 coaches and officials gather at Rietfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region from 16 to 18 December 2020.

Athletes will compete in eight sport codes, namely; football, netball, volleyball, basketball, boxing, tennis, athletics and para-athletics.

The games will be hosted at the National Youth Training Centre in Rietfontein and at selected venues in Grootfontein.

Source: Namibia Press Agency