April calls for teamwork between administrators and politicians

Hardap Governor, Reverend Salomon April said external resource mobilisation, public-private-partnership and revenue collection should be enhanced in good faith to improve the livelihood of the inhabitants of the region.

April said this while delivering his second State of the Region Address (SORA) at Mariental on Wednesday, in which he highlighted the region’s challenges and achievements during the 2020/21 financial year.

“We have to make sure that the needs and opportunities identified at local authority and constituency level inform the overall strategic plan of the regional council, in order to ensure bottom-up participatory planning,” he said.

The governor called on administrators and politicians to work together and deliver the necessary services needed by the community.

“We can only achieve results if we cooperate as a team across all sectors, both as politicians and professionals in the best interest of the people we serve, as together each achieve more. Let us hold hands and work towards a common goal and elevate our collective interests above our group or individual interests,” stressed the governor.

Meanwhile, April said at the operational level, ageing fleets and shortage of vehicles remain a challenge noting that the maintenance of the old fleet is becoming unsustainable and needs to be replaced.

“The implementation of capital projects remains slow and some came to a complete standstill. We must therefore work at both regional and national level to find innovative ways of fast-tracking the implementation process,” he said.

April further said it is important to invest in critical sectors such as agriculture in order to ensure food and nutrition security at the household level, adding that poverty and unemployment need to be addressed with the vigour it deserves.

The Hardap governor went on to say that it is unacceptable that about 60 per cent of people continue to live in shacks without access to water and sanitation, stressing that the region must fast track the delivery of housing, sanitation and general services to the inhabitants.

Source: Namibia Press Agency