AR launches #ARYouthReliance campaign

The leader of Affirmative Repositioning Job Amupanda said Namibian youth watch in admiration, jealousy and agony how youth in other countries are living their better life.

Speaking at the media briefing on Wednesday in the capital, Amupanda said the youth of Namibia constituting 60 per cent of the population are in a terrible state.

They watch the youth of Rwanda moving into modern houses and apartments built by their caring government, the same government has also started taking Wifi connectivity to rural areas, Amupanda said.

He added that Tanzanian youth are being brought into mainstream economic activities as a result of Tanzania policies of permanent Sovereignty over natural resources.

They watch their counterparts from Botswana in Cabinet and going to university through free quality education. Even in West Africa that is characterized by perpetual conflict, they watch youth in continental impacting programs and campaigns such as #SilencingTheGun and #NotTooYoungToRun, added the AR leader.

He further added that the Nigerian President reduced the age requirements of running for president to accommodate the youth.

According to him, Namibian youth are led by the ungifted among them, the gerontocracy remains in place unbothered telling the hungry, angry and depressed youth, where were you when we were fighting the boers?

It is clear that the current leadership in Namibia is either unwilling or unable to address the concerns of the youth. It is for this reason that today we are launching the #ARYouthReliance campaign in which our movement will identify and assist radical youth to survive the harsh realities of capitalism that is authored by the Political Cabal, said Amupanda.

In addition, AR gave a DJ set to an orphan local artist Tashiya Gideon also known oGhetto yaMahai who has been homeless over the past 15 years as a first beneficiary of the #ARYouthReliance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency