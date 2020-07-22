AR launches ‘FixNamibia’ SMS line

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has launched the ‘FixNamibia’ SMS line to generate revenue for its political campaign ahead of the 2020 regional council and local authority elections slated for November.

The movement has already submitted applications to the Electoral Commission of Namibia for three local authorities under the banner AR Windhoek, AR Walvis Bay and AR Swakopmund.

The SMS line is but one revenue-generating stream, with AR promising to unveil a bank account and other online banking platforms through which interested Namibians can contribute.

Unveiling the SMS line in the capital on Wednesday, AR firebrand and co-founder Job Amupanda said their movement does not have access to State machinery and resources like some of its political opponents.

Those who intend to repair what AR terms the “broken country”, can send the word FixNamibia to the number 55755 to contribute.

Each SMS is charged at N.dollars 3 and there is no limitation on the number of times an individual can send this SMS. The SMS line opened at 12h00 on Wednesday.

AR also announced that it has appointed one of its staunch activists, Pau Pau, as its director of elections.

“He will be in charge of our election machinery. We must register in all local authorities. He will be our contact person and lead all our election machinery and infrastructure across the 121 constituencies and the 57 local authorities,” Amupanda said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency