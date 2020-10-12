AR, NDP sign cooperation agreement

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement and National Democratic Movement (NDP) have entered into an agreement which will see the two partner on several political platforms.

The agreement follows a series of events hosted by the AR movement in recognition of NDP’s leader, Martin Lukato Lukato for his contributions in shaping the Namibian political landscape.

A statement availed to Nampa on Sunday said it also forms the foundation for further long-term agreements between the two parties and other stakeholders in the political system.

Chief among the cooperation areas is that AR, which promised to field candidates in all of Namibia’s 121 constituencies and local authorities, will not contest the Katima Mulilo local authority elections in November.

Instead, AR professionals and activists in Katima Mulilo will be at the disposal of NDP.

“AR movement will support and campaign for the NDP local authority list,” the statement reads.

Further, both AR and NDP will establish a Katima Mulilo Joint Command Team which will serve as their highest decision-making body as it relates to NDP elected councillors at the Katima Mulilo Town Council.

The command team will meet twice annually.

“Where applicable, AR and NDP will also cooperate on candidates in Zambezi and Khomas in the regional council elections,” it further reads.

On capacity building, AR will provide communication, marketing, design and technology assistance to the NDP.

The agreement will run until October 2024 and will be administered by a political cooperation steering committee (PCASC) which will be manned by five representatives from both parties.

The PCASC will meet once a year and as often as necessary in particular circumstances to monitor, discuss and review the implementation of the agreement.

The agreement was signed by AR’s activist-in-chief, Job Amupanda and NDP’s Lukato.

Source: Namibia Press Agency