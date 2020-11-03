AR proposes two queues at polling stations on election day

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda has asked the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to consider allowing two queues at polling stations on election day.

Amupanda in a letter written to Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer, Theo Mujoro and availed to Nampa on Monday, said during engagements with community members in Katutura the residents, particularly the youth, repeatedly complained about alleged mistreated by the ECN during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said they alleged that allowing elderly people to vote first resulted in some of them not being able to vote because at 21h00, they were turned away from polling stations and not allowed to vote.

“I must inform you, Mr Mujoro, that these youth are now determined that they will no longer be manipulated in the name of traditional customs,” said Amupanda.

He added that he agrees with the youth and does not want a repeat of the situation during the Regional Council and Local Authority elections on 25 November. He thus suggested that there be two queues – one for elderly people and the other for younger people.

“The elders in question can be strictly voters who are 60 years and above,” Amupanda said.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, ECN Marketing and Communication manager Lina Ndengu said they operate according the Electoral Act, which does not allow ECN officials to turn people away if they were in the queue before closing time.

“There is no way we will chase people away if they have been in the queue before closing time. When it comes the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities who cannot stand long in the queues, they will always get first priority to cast their votes,” said Ndengu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency