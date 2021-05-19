Arandis fails to account for mismanaged funds: Kandjeke

The Arandis Town Council has failed to provide Auditor General (AG) Junias Kandjeke with sufficient documentary evidence on how it spent close to N.dollars 50 million, an audit report reveals.

The latest dossier, which covers the financial period 2017/2018 was submitted to the National Assembly for scrutiny, just before that House went into recess.

Kandjeke gave the local authority an adverse audit opinion, the worst there is as the financial books of Arandis’ town council are misrepresented, misstated, and do not accurately reflect its financial health.

Chiefly, the council failed to explain how an amount of N.dollars 39.4 million relating to the provision of bad debts was derived as its policies do not stipulate how it provides for bad debts.

The report added that the fixed assets balance of N.dollars 55.9 million disclosed in the financial statement does not correlate with that on the fixed assets register which stood at N.dollars 53.9 million.

The council also charged depreciation for the year amounting to N.dollars 7.3 million against the asset and capital reserve fund instead of the income statement, the auditors found.

Meanwhile, a further N.dollars 2.5 million difference was observed between the debtor in the annual financial statement and the debtors in the age analysis.

The auditors also found an unexplained difference of N.dollars 324 051 between Namwater’s statement amount of N.dollars 6.1 million and the general ledger amount of N.dollars 5.8 million.

Kandjeke’s men could furthermore not establish how N.dollars 1 million was used in the construction of a fire station at the town.

More so, N.dollars 982 609 used for the construction of gravel roads; N.dollars 755 029 for servicing Extension 5 and other property, plant and equipment amounting to N.dollars 227 306 could not be verified.

Invoices and vouchers to backbone payments under regional council contribution [N.dollars 806 780]; Erongo Red [N.dollars 579 349]; other payables [N.dollars 163 549] as well as leave pay valued at N.dollars 517 911 were not submitted.

“The auditors were unable to verify expenditures amounting to N.dollars 1.5 million due to non-submission of documents. This includes N.dollars 938 724 for electricity consumption, N.dollars 300 339 for penalties and fines; N.dollars 257 250 and N.dollars 319 173 for other general expenditures,” the reports further notes.

Detailed questions sent to the council's chief executive officer Stanely Norris were not responded to.

Source: Namibia Press Agency