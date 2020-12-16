Aranos Mayor delivers Christmas message

Aranos Mayor, Marline Claasen, said the Aranos Town Council will continue with its quest to bring and deliver quality service to the community as its doors are open for those with suggestions to make the council work better.

In her Christmas message delivered on Tuesday, Claasen said they have emerged from the year filled with many challenges such as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that swept over the world and did not spare Namibia.

“Aranos as a town was not so hard hit like other towns, but we are still praying that the second wave of the COVID-19 that is busy causing havoc again, will be overcome. If we can only adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, I believe that we will be able to defeat the virus,” Claasen said.

Claasen said she is aware of the excitement that is brought by the Christmas period into the society and appealed to motorists and pedestrians to take extra care on the roads.

“We have experienced many road fatalities where we lost many lives. Let us make this Christmas special by reducing road fatalities and obeying the traffic rules to enable us to arrive alive,’ she added.

