Aranos mayor vows to transform lives of residents

As the newly elected mayor of the Aranos Town Council, Marline Claasen vowed to transform the lives and livelihood of all residents of Aranos, through fighting poverty, hunger, gender-based violence and corruption.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Claasen said the outcome of the elections shows the youth are ready to take up leadership positions in Namibia to push out inequality between men and women, young and old.

“The just ended Regional Council and Local Authority elections showed that the electorate wants the youth to lead and bring in fresh ideas and implement change through hard work and dedication. We will with the support of our people make sure to deliver on basic services,” Claasen said.

She further said that it is important to have close cooperation with all stakeholders, to build a bridge for the dynamic public sector to invest and strengthen the relationship between the council and the people.

“We shall work together to ensure that everybody gets an equal chance to make our town a better community. We will try to build a strong dynamic bond with residents and businesses that give opportunities to all individuals and strengthen our relationship, thereby fundamentally transforming the objective material conditions of our town,” Claasen added.

The new mayor said that she will have an open door policy and that everyone irrespective of race, religion or political affiliation will be served.

“We will not only preach about unity and service delivery, but will also make sure that we keep our promises and deliver on it. Let’s forget about political affiliation, race or colour and make Aranos a better place where investors will without hesitation invest in our town,” Claasen concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency