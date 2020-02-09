Argument between two at Keetmanshoop leads to death of a man

A 33-year-old man is set to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Monday after he alleged stabbed and killed a 41-year-old man here on Friday.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased has been identified as Jan Hoffman.

The incident happened around 213 on Friday at the Koppieslaagte residential area.

'It is alleged that the suspect who is a friend to the deceased were drinking ginger beer together, when the suspect confronted the deceased over his meat the deceased took earlier, a quarrel broke between the them of which the deceased insulted the suspect,' said Mubebo.

Mubebo added that out of rage the suspect pull a knife and stabbed the deceased once on the left side of his chest dying on the spot.

The deceased next of kin has been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency