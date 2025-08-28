Arthur Rejoins Boyhood Club Gremio on Loan



Porto alegre: Former Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo has returned to his boyhood club Gremio on loan after spending more than seven years playing in Europe. Arthur, who is currently under contract with Italian giants Juventus until mid-2027, will be with Gremio until June next year, with an option to extend the loan, as announced by the Porto Alegre club on Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Arthur expressed his excitement about the return in a video posted on Gremio’s website. “My roots are here,” he stated, acknowledging the complexities involved in the move. Arthur noted that although there were better offers on the table, he was determined to come back to Gremio, which he regards as his home.

Arthur’s first stint with Gremio saw him make 70 appearances for the club, during which he played a crucial role in their victory in the 2017 Copa Libertadores. His success at Gremio paved the way for a move to Barcelona in 2018. Following his time in Spain, Arthur played for Juventus and had loan spells wi

th Liverpool and Fiorentina. He was also part of the Brazilian national team that clinched the 2019 Copa America title.