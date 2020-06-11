Athletes should use COVID-19 impact on sports to prepare

Sport organisers and coaches says the Covid-19 pandemic has its up and down but the success of sports will depend on the physiological preparation of athletes as well as organisers.

Chief Sports officer at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), Letu Hamhola told Nampa on Thursday that athletes who are nursing injuries might use this off time to completely recover.

“If an athlete is nursing an injury being off will give them time to build up to a better season,” he said.

He added that for those athletes who are not injured and are just at home their bodies might not know how to react when they get back to full competition.

“When your body is not competing as it used to you might struggle when you get back to the track but it is also different from person to person, you might find athletes who will really excel when we start with competitive competitions depending on their hunger to win,”

Hamhola added that despite covid-19 negatively affecting the sporting industry he is glad that the Olympics and Paralympics got postponed which will give athletes time to build into the pre-season.

“Namibia revised their athletics calendar to September which will help athletes in keeping fit as well as being active throughout the year but this will mean that athletes will have to be phycological strong as their bodies will react differently when they get back to competitions,” said Hamhola.

Tangeni Nakale the organiser and owner of the Tageni Nakale Athletic Kids Fun Run told this agency that covid-19 has affected his club negatively and if nothing changes soon he will loss his sponsorships.

“I just hosted one event and from there covid-19 started I hope by August things will be better so I can then host my final event of the year since we didn’t host the one in June,” Nakale said.

Berthold Karumendu a senior sports office at the MSYNS in Erongo region who hosts a number of sports activities throughout the year said most of his activities for the year has been called off but he is hopeful that the Navachab Marathon as well as the Omaruru street mile will still be hosted.

“Now everything is going to depend on the new restrictions that will be introduced in stage four of the Stage of Emergency, if the new restrictions does not allow mass gathering then that will mean all our activities for the year will be called off,” Karumendu said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency