Athletes still owed monies for 2019 winnings by NSC

The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) is yet to recompense athletes who won silverwares in 2019 at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships and the IPC World Athletics Championships.

At the African Games in Morocco team Namibia won eight medals in cycling, archery and boxing which were two gold, two silver and four bronze while at the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) world athletics championships in Doha team Namibia won a bronze medal in marathon running.

And at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Athletics Championships in Dubai, Team Namibia came home with two medals a gold and a bronze from the 400 metre (m) and 100m sprint.

The medals won at this different international competitions brought the total reward payment to athletes by the NSC to almost a million Namibian dollars.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Freddy Mwiya, NSC chief administrator said they are aware of what they owe athletes and are currently working hard with their line ministry to find funds to reward them.

We handed in a submission of N.dollars one million to our line ministry (The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service) last year and we are now waiting to hear from them as they are also busy looking for that money from the ministry of finance, he said.

He added that if it was in their power the NSC would have rewarding athletes immediately when they arrived back in the country but due to the financial constrains that could not happen.

Mwiya stated that the money owed to the athletes will be paid to them even though the time line is not known.

I know it has taken long to reward athletes especially those who won first at the AG, but we have handed in a shortfall budget to the ministry and I am hopeful we will get that money then pay those athletes and their coaches, said Mwiya.

The one million shortfall budget is divided in three parts which is N.dollars 620 000 for AG, N.dollars 220 000 for the IPC Athletics World Champs and Ndollars 100 000 for the IAAF Athletics World Champs which brings us close to a million dollars,

For winning gold at the IPC World Athletics Championships an athletes gets N.dollars 100 while a bronze is N.dollars 50 000. A bronze medal at the IAAF World Athletic Championships an athletes is also rewarded N.dollars 50 000.

A coach is rewarded N.dollars 50 000 for each gold and N.dollars 20 000 for each bronze.

At the African Games athletes work away with N.dollars 80 000 for each gold, N.dollars 60 000 for each silver and N.dollars 40 000 for each bronze.

A coaches get N.dollars 35 000 for each gold, N.dollars 25 000 for each silver and N.dollars 15 000 for each bronze.

