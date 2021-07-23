Athletics Namibia announces Under-20 championships team

Athletics Namibia (AN) has announced a team of six athletes that will represent Namibia at the World Athletics Under-20 (U20) championships scheduled for 17 to 22 August 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The biennial world championship for the sport of athletics is contested by athletes in the Under-20 athletics age category in the year of the competition.

The athletes, consisting of five females and one male, will compete in the 100 metre (m), 200m and 4x100 female relay.

Addressing the media, AN president Erwin Naimhwaka said participation at the World Athletics U-20 championships was made possible through the financial support of First National Bank (FNB) Namibia and the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

“The support from corporate Namibia is making it possible for us to be among other nations that will be taking part at the championships. It is only through such support that we are able to offer opportunities to our athletes that have earned the right to be at the championships,” he said.

He added that the team selected to represent the country is competitive and they are hopeful that while in Kenya they will do well.

“The performances of our athletes at the championship will allow us to assess how we are progressing with respect to the 2024 Olympics. We are excited that we will be taking part in the relays for the first time at this level. Our girls’ 4x100m relay team continues to be developed to ensure that it is ready to qualify for the 2024 Olympics,” Naimhwaka said.

The president thanked clubs, coaches, as well as parents for their support and sacrifices which ensure that athletes fly the Namibian flag.

The athletes who will represent the country include Beatrice Masilingi who will compete in 100m; 200m and the 4x100m relay; Christine Mboma who will compete in 200m and the 4x100m relay and Elvis Gaseb, who will compete in the 100m race.

Ndawana Haitembu, Carien Oosthuizen and Nandi Vass will form part of the 4x100m relay team. The team officials are Meriam Minin (team leader); Henk Botha (coach) and Nomin Lucas (COVID-19 liaison officer).

FNB Namibia sponsored N.dollars 150 000 while RFA sponsored N.dollars 70 000 towards Team Namibia. The team will depart for Nairobi on 14 August 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency