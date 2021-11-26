August 26 donates PPE of N.dollars 2.9 million to health ministry

August 26 Holding Company on Wednesday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth N.dollars 2.9 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The donated equipment included medical gloves, masks and medical cover rolls.

Handing over the donation, Chief Executive Officer Ndajoina Shalumbu said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of Namibian lives, presented unprecedented challenges to public healthcare, disrupted social settings and devastated the country’s economy.

He said the government should thus not be left to act alone in the face of the health crisis brought about by COVID-19.

“We have all witnessed the admirable resilience and courage of Namibia’s frontline workers. That is why, on behalf of August 26, I am honoured to hand over PPE to be used by healthcare workers in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the health ministry’s acting-executive director and director of policy planning, Jeremia Nghipundjwa said the fight against the pandemic requires concerted effort from everyone.

“I therefore want to thank our esteemed partners in health for their support and I would like to call upon all other corporate citizens and individuals to follow suit,” Nghipundjwa said.

He however stated that it is not sufficient to have facility in place, and said Namibians also have to do their part to prevent infections.

“I would like to call upon members of the public to do their part to ensure that they adhere to regulations and get vaccinated. The best present you can give your family this Christmas is getting vaccinated to ensure that they are protected,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency