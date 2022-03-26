Aupindi reiterates support for Russia

Swapo lawmaker Tobie Aupindi says Namibia stands to benefit greatly from the cooperation treaty on issues of mutual interests in the justice fraternity and combating crime with the Russian Federation, saying the latter has resources and expertise Namibia can only dream of.

This is despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has seen the former being widely condemned and sanctioned, primarily by Western powers.

In what Russia calls a ‘special operation’, it invaded Ukraine more than three weeks ago, forcing at least 10 million people in Ukraine to flee their homes as Russia bombards major Ukrainian cities.

However, Aupindi while speaking in the National Assembly Wednesday said just like Namibia benefited from Russia during the liberation struggle in the form of arms, money and education – when it was not fashionable - so will it in the current epoch.

“No one will ever forget without any fear of contradiction that the Soviet Union supported Swapo during the liberation struggle,” Aupindi said.

Tabled by Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab in the August House for ratification last week, the agreement aims to strengthen and develop cooperation between the two states through the exchange of experienced experts of both parties in areas of national statutes.

Namibia can leverage Russia’s vast resources and capabilities to combat a barrage of illicit activities such as terrorism, money laundering, human and organ trafficking, he said.

“The Russian Federation has resources that are far-reaching which Namibia cannot access, including economic and of course investigation [and] intelligence capabilities,” he said.

The businessman-cum-politician then expressed dismay over the snail’s pace at which treaties are ratified in Parliament, saying this particular ratification was overdue as it was signed in 2018.

It was supposed to come into effect 30 days after it was signed.

“We need to pass it with absolute urgency,” he noted.

Furthermore, from Aupindi’s vantage point, the war in Ukraine stems from an ideological fight between the East and West.

“As you watch the war in Ukraine, it shows that any systematic threat to either the Russian Federation or the United States of America will not be good and eventually throw the whole world into insecurity and economic catastrophe,” he said.

He added: “The world needs a national security policy which guarantees national security for both the Russian Federation and the United States of America so that global peace and economic prosperity will be attained.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency