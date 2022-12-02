AUSC ministerial meeting takes place in Malawi

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Troika of Ministers meeting took place in Lilongwe on Thursday, with Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo encouraging ministers to view the games as more than a contest.

Namibia was represented at the meeting by Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Agnes Tjongarero and Namibia Sports Commission Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya, while Director of Sports Jo-Anne Manuel was expected to join later.

Tembo was the guest of honour at the opening of the meeting, where she said it was a special time for the Region 5 Members to share notes on sports development.

“Sport is not only a contest between the contenders, but also provides an important occasion in which we celebrate the talent of our youth. It is also an occasion to help promote development and peace through its promotion of tolerance and respect,” she said.

Tembo said sport remains an important tool in ensuring the empowerment of women, individuals and communities, as well as the promotion of health and education and social objectives.

The minister added that sport is also important for regional and continental integration and member countries should avoid viewing it as a physical activity only, but should see it as an effective vehicle for the fulfilment of regional integration.

She encouraged the ministers to ensure that proper policies and programmes on sports development are put in place and implemented in the region.

Tembo further congratulated the council of ministers for helping Region 5 become the leader out of the five African regions, but questioned the performance of the region at international level, saying it does not reflect how the region values and rates itself against other regions.

She concluded by saying there is a need to do more at the policy and technical level to improve the region’s performance.

Meanwhile, Tjongarero had earlier expressed her wish that the meeting will address issues that directly affect the development of sports in the region, especially underfunding and infrastructure development.

The 10th edition of the regional games takes place from 02 to 11 December under the theme ‘Igniting the African Dream.’

Source: The Namibian Press Agency