Ausiku happy with improved govt service delivery

Kavango West Governor Sirkka Ausiku on Friday delivered her State of the Region Address, in which she noted an improvement in government service delivery in the region.

“The developmental state of our region in the past eight years continued to improve, especially in the area of bringing services closer to the people,” she said.

Ausiku stated that ministries continue to establish offices in Nkurenkuru, in the process creating job opportunities, improving service delivery and helping to stimulate the region’s economy. She called for more government Offices, Ministries and Agencies (O/M/As) to continue decentralising their functions to the regional councils.

“I am happy to report that the Ministry of Health and Social Services responded to our call last year by setting up their offices in Nkurenkuru. The region is positive that the remaining OMAs will follow suit,” she said.

In addressing the region’s strategic development goals through her office with the financial support of the Development Bank of Namibia as the main sponsor, the governor said Kavango West successfully hosted its first investment conference in 2019, which invited both local and international investors to invest in the region.

She said they are starting to see positive responses, with the likes of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) that have come on board in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan II to assist in exploring possible areas of investment that will enhance economic development and employment creation.

“It is a fact that the region has substantial economic and investment potential. With good investments, we can address poverty by creating employment and achieve prosperity for all,” said Ausiku.

The governor further said BoN in conjunction with the National Planning Commission and Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development carried out an assessment in five focal areas - sustainable funding and management of green schemes; timber manufacturing; livestock marketing; horticultural production and investment in renewable energy.

She said the five focal areas have the potential to significantly contribute to employment creation and food security.

At regional level, Ausiku said, farmers unions, horticulture associations, community forests and conservancies and the Mahangu Producers Association are ready to participate in the implementation of projects. She at the same time appealed to the business community to organise themselves to come on board and take up the available opportunities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency