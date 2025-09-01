Australian Wine Sector Fuels 33.5 Billion USD Economy With 200,000 Jobs: Report



Sydney: Australia’s wine industry contributes 51.3 billion Australian dollars (33.54 billion U.S. dollars) to the economy and supports over 203,000 jobs, an industry report reveals.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Economic Contribution of the Australian Wine Sector 2025 report was released on Monday by Wine Australia, a government statutory corporation that promotes and regulates the Australian wine industry, encompassing grape growing, winemaking, and wine-related tourism.

The report highlights a multiplying effect, with every additional 1 million Australian dollars (650,000 U.S. dollars) in wine sector output generating 2.16 million Australian dollars (1.41 million U.S. dollars) for the wider economy, and each job in the sector creating 1.42 additional jobs.

While the gross output has grown about 2.1 percent annually since 2019, the increase is below the national inflation rate. However, losses in the traditional grape growing and winemaking parts of the sector have been offset by growth in wine t

ourism.

Wine tourism alone contributes 34 billion Australian dollars (22.23 billion U.S. dollars) in output and supports over 150,000 jobs, with 7.5 million winery visits recorded in 2024 from both domestic and international travelers whose average trip spend is 1,487 Australian dollars (972 U.S. dollars).

The grape growing sector accounts for 3.2 billion Australian dollars (2.09 billion U.S. dollars) in economic contribution and nearly 12,000 jobs. Winemaking contributes 17.8 billion Australian dollars (11.64 billion U.S. dollars) and supports almost 55,000 jobs.