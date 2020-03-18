Average national housing price just over N.dollars 1 million

An average national housing price currently stands at a mere N.dollars 1 155 468, Market Researcher at First National Bank (FNB) Frans Uusiku said.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, Uusiku said that on a quarterly basis, the house price index growth has averaged -5.1 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2.4 per cent during the same period in 2018.

This brought the average national house price to N.dollars 1 155 468 at the end of 2019.

The relative deeper contraction witnessed in the fourth quarter continues to point towards demand-side risks emanating from weakening economic conditions, subdued real wage growth and high level of households' indebtedness, Uusiku said.

'Evidently, residential property transactions have been largely skewed towards the small segment. A trend that can be traced back to early 2016. For instance, the small segment contributed 70 per cent of transaction volumes in 2016 and has gradually increased to 80.9 per cent in 2019, while for the medium, large and luxury segments have consistently declined,” he said.

He added that the current dynamics in the housing market are largely a manifestation of an ‘economic story’ and demand-side constraints induced by a low growth environment that has dragged on since 2016 and as a result, growth in disposable income has been under immense pressure, further creating affordability issues in the housing market.

“This is evident in the shift in activity towards the small segment across the four regions, although this trend is also seen to be slowly dissipating as economic hurdles lingers. While we believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia 's MPC to reduce the repo rate from 6.50 per cent % to 6.25 per cent and the resultant adjustments by commercial banks is a welcome development to support domestic growth, the pass-through effects of the reduced interest rates may be minimal to the already indebted households,” he said.

Uusiku added that henceforth, reviving demand in the residential property market may require a structural shift in the extent of land delivery for housing and this will bring about a new state of equilibrium that responds to purchasing power of the economy.

Source: Namibia Press Agency