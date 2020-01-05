B1 road claims two lives outside Otjiwarongo

Two men aged 49 and 33 years died instantly on Sunday after a sedan vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times on the Otavi-Otjiwarongo B1 road.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha at the accident scene told Nampa that the 32-year-old driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle causing it to roll many times.

Mbeha said the accident occurred some 15 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo at about 14h26 on Sunday.

She added that the vehicle had five occupants including the driver and three survived the accident.

Mbeha said the driver of the sedan and this two injured people were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital for medical attention.

The two deceased men's names are known to us, but will only be released once their close relatives are informed of the incident, she said.

Mbeha warned motorists travelling between Otavi and Otjiwarongo as well as Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road to drive with caution as there is a high volume of vehicles travelling from both directions returning from the pubic holidays.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency