BA infights deepen

Confusion is mounting at Black Africa as the executive battles to keep control of the club following plans of a supporters’ meeting that was set for Sunday afternoon at the Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School in Katutura.

A letter seen by Nampa and signed by several club supporters, former club executive members, current and former players said the meeting was to discuss the club’s position on the suspended Namibia Premier League, as well as their application to be part of the envisaged Namibia Football Association (NFA) league.

With over 50 signatures on the letter, it said the meeting was to discuss the future of BA as a collective.

However, the BA executive committee of Browny Mutrifa (chairperson), Lakka Goagoseb (vice-chairperson), Rebekka Goagoses, Doris Lamperth and Boni Paulino shot down the proposed meeting, saying they would like to inform its countrywide fan base that the purported supporters meeting is not sanctioned by the club.

“We urge our countrywide fans to be vigilant of desperate attempts to cause divisions and harm our reputable Black Africa brand by some within our supporters’ rank and file for their own personal interest,” they said in a statement.

The executive further goes on to state that as a club, BA remains committed to the NPL and has signed up to the legally registered NPL “who pursues the route of professionalism of football in this country”.

Meanwhile, another letter has surfaced from Blue Waters (BW) Football Club who also pledged their allegiance to the NPL.

The letter is directed to the Namibia Sports Commission and says communication on club matters only come from the executive members, not Vilho Tostao, who has been accused of misrepresenting BW.

The letter is signed by Knowledge Iipinge, Abraham Hangula, Albertus Shitatu and Armando Satchlpia.

Football in Namibia is currently at a standstill as the NFA and NPL continue to battle in the boardrooms to bring normalcy to the game

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY