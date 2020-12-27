Baby dies at Mashare village

A five-month-old baby boy allegedly died in his sleep at Vikota village in the Mashare Constituency on Saturday.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, the baby died around 01h00 while asleep with his mother.

The deceased has been identified as Ngova Elina Mudi. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a baby boy was reportedly found wrapped in a black plastic bag under a tree in the Onethindi-Oniipa area around 07h00 on Saturday. The baby was found by a security guard. The police called on the public to assist them with any information that might lead to the successful apprehension of the person who dumped the baby.

The police also reported a case of attempted murder and concealment of birth at Ohamutu village in the Etayi Constituency after a 20-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the baby in a field around 04h00 on Friday. The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency