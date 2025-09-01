Australian Wine Sector Fuels 33.5 Billion USD Economy With 200,000 Jobs: Report



Wanaheda: A five-day-old baby tragically lost their life in a shack fire in Wanaheda, while an unrelated hit-and-run incident in Katutura claimed the life of a man, as reported by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) over the weekend.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the shack fire occurred on Friday around 11:00 in Wanaheda. It is reported that the baby’s mother was outside conversing with housemates when children alerted her that the room was on fire, with the infant inside. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the blaze.





In a separate incident, 40-year-old Benhard Kakuvu Dyagho was fatally struck by a truck early Saturday morning at approximately 01:40 while crossing Hans-Dietrich Genscher Street, near Hakahana Service Station. Authorities stated that the truck driver fled the scene, and a second truck subsequently ran over Dyagho before also leaving the scene. While the first driver has been apprehended, the second driver remains at large. The deceased’s family has been notified of the tragic event.





Furthermore, the weekend saw additional incidents of crime in Windhoek. On Friday night, a robbery in Brahman Street, Northern Industrial Area, involved a Chinese national being assaulted by knife-wielding suspects. The victim’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, valued at N.dollars 22,000, was stolen, and no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.





On the same night, a separate theft occurred in Shanghai Street, Katutura. Suspects allegedly opened a moving vehicle’s door and stole an iPhone valued at N.dollars 20,000. As with the previous incident, no arrests or recoveries have been reported.





Additionally, NamPol reported the discovery of a foetus in a waste bin on Sunday morning in Pruim Street, Shandumbala. Authorities have launched an investigation into the distressing find.

