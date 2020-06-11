Back to business for Hardap education

The newly appointed Director of Education in Hardap region, Gerhard Ndafenongo said it is back to business for the region to galvanize creative energies to maximise the time remaining to prepare learners for the final examination.

Speaking during a regonal education forum meeting on Wednesday, Ndafenongo who assumed duty effective from 01 April said he brings a new leadership to the region, thus an opportunity for all to start afresh and knit pieces together in an exciting journey of making the region formidable, attractive and academically successful, including sport and culture.

“More parents and learners should be choosing Hardap to find their fulfillment and success and we should invest resources and time to create exceptional academic programs with high standards, in other words ceremonies should be bigger and better as a result of mass participation in Olympiads, science fairs, essay competitions and common assessments,” Ndafenongo said.

In addition, Ndafenongo said many opportunities should be created for learner communities to connect with functional networks of friends and associates to exchange cultural norms and artifacts.

He said the biggest impact should be seen through unity and progress.

“I think the most important thing to remember is that the world has become a global village where our children should be competent enough to live as international citizens. We will be preoccupied with empowering teachers to empower learners and therefore, I want teachers to have the necessary tools and resources to do great things,” he added.

He added that it may not be possible to provide everything, but the region will try the best to support all stakeholders.

“The expectations, targets and standards set at national, regional and school level are sometimes aligned, sometimes not, but what is important is that teachers interact with learners in the classroom and for it to prove successful. I undertake on behalf of other leaders in the Directorate, the responsibility to create a conducive environment and provide support for all to excel and for this I can be held accountable,” he noted.

Meanwhile a 20-men Regional Education Forum was established from representatives of Regional and Local Authority leaders, church leaders, traditional authorities, recognized unions, representatives of learner bodies, people with disabilities, private school representatives.

Source: Namibia Press Agency