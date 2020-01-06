Bad Boyz Football Club wins Right to Shelter New Year’s Cup

Bad Boys Football Club (FC) from Windhoek won the Right to Shelter New Year's Cup held over the weekend in Gobabis after defeating Waka United 3-1 in the final played on Sunday.

En-route to the final, Bad Boys defeated Watch and Learn 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw, while Waka United defeated Brave Lines 1-0.

The final match played at Adolf Kooper Stadium in Epako saw the much-fancied Bad Boys FC take a 2-0 halftime lead through goals by Deon Kibit and Petrus Gainamseb.

In the second half, Waka United replied through a fine strike by Salathiel Kaunatjike, before Michael Gariseb put the contest out of their opponent's reach.

Speaking to Nampa on Monday, coach of Bad Boys, Rocky Afrikaner said his team had only one thing on their mind and that was to win the tournament.

Our aim was to win the tournament and we fought hard to fulfill our ultimate aim. It was not easy though, but the boys showed great character to win, he said.

Afrikaner applauded organizer Betheul |Uirab for a well-organised tournament and said it can grow with support from local businesses.

A total of eight teams participated in the tournament and |Uirab said he was happy with the conduct of the teams.

A peaceful and great atmosphere from the teams that participated at the tournament. A very big thank you to all teams for a tournament played in good spirit and congratulations to the winners and better luck next time to the losers, he said.

Bad Boys received N.dollars 2 800, 18 gold medals and a floating trophy, while Waka United walked away with N.dollars 1 400, 15 silver medals and a cup.

Source: Namibia Press Agency