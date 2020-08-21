Bail hearing of suspects in murder of Zimbabwean national continues at Otjiwarongo

The bail application hearing of two suspects in the murder of a Zimbabwean national at Otjiwarongo in June this year, continues in court here Friday.

The bail hearing of 23-year-old Jandre Jansen van Vuuren and Jonathan Myburgh, 22, in which they are asking the court to be released on bail, was postponed on Thursday.

The duo was among five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Hlaisanani Zhou.

Van Vuuren, Myburgh and three others allegedly attacked and severely injured Zhou at the Etemba Plaza on 03 June 2020 after he reportedly stole wood glue valued at N.dollars 29.

The five accused worked as supervisors and security guards at the shopping mall, while Zhou was a street vendor at the time of the incident.

The other three suspects, 29-year-old Roberto Katjinamunene; Kefas Kuutondokwa, 26, and 20-year-old Hendrik Simupureni were each granted bail of N.dollars 3 000 on 17 August 2020 in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court.

Van Vuuren is being represented by a private lawyer, Johan van Vuuren, while Myburgh is being represented by Windhoek-based lawyer Jan Hendrik Wessels from Stern and Barnard Legal Practitioners.

The two men, through their lawyers, informed the court that they want to be released on bail in the amounts of N.dollars 20 000 with conditions attached as they have unemployed and older family members who depend on them.

They further argued that they have a security company that they are responsible for as well.

Van Vuuren and Myburgh appeared before Otjiwarongo Magistrate Karel Muyeghu on a charge of murder.

Joas Neemwatja is representing the State.

