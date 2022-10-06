Bank of Namibia warns of counterfeit notes

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Tuesday cautioned members of the public to be aware of counterfeit banknotes which might be in circulation.

In a joint media statement issued with the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), BoN advised the public to verify banknotes in their possession.

This can be done by amongst others carefully checking the colour, see-through features, watermarks, multi-coloured security thread and the glossy prints on banknotes, as well as by feeling the raised prints, especially on the words BANK OF NAMIBIA; the main portraits, and the Braille dots for the visually impaired.

This follows the arrest of three suspects in Windhoek on 29 September 2022 while they were allegedly busy manufacturing fake banknotes at a shop in the capital.

“The counterfeit notes which were found in their possession at the shop in Katutura were confiscated in addition to the machine they were using,” said the statement.

The suspects – two Namibian and one Rwandese – appeared in court in Windhoek on 30 September and police investigations continue.

Anyone with information on the illegal manufacturing of money can contact the Bank of Namibia or NamPol, the statement said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency