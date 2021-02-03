Bank Windhoek avails N.dollars 85 000 for women empowerment

Bank Windhoek this week announced its partnership with the Katuka Mentorship Programme, which starts in the capital on Wednesday.

The three-day orientation programme conducted by human resource specialist Sabine Ruegg aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business women.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday, organiser Desèré Lundon-Muller said the programme is divided into three sessions which will roll out over three consecutive days.

“The first day we will focus on mentee training, followed by mentor training on the second day. On the third day, the mentees are paired with their matching mentors which they will work with for the rest of the year. During this session both parties set out objectives that they wish to accomplish together,” she said.

Lundon-Muller noted that to date, 401 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme, producing significant results in the careers of the participating mentees.

“The Katuka Mentorship Programme is a method of advancement which provides support and training through relationship building,” she said.

She further noted that the programme is about matching a mentee and a mentor with similar personal and professional interests in the process of support, sharing, and learning to help entrepreneurs and businesswomen who want to start up, successfully run, or achieve success in their existing field of business at the highest level.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship and Events Bronwyn Moody said the bank is a partner for growth for women entrepreneurs both personally and professionally.

“We are proud to be a conduit to the relationship that mentors and mentees will be building over the coming year,” she said.

Source: Nampa