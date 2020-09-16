Bank Windhoek contributes to MTC Knockout Project

Bank Windhoek has contributed N.dollars 50 000 towards MTC’s Knockout Project, aimed at addressing homelessness.

The bank’s Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacqueline Pack, in a media statement on Tuesday said housing is one of the key social issues the country is facing and it requires a collaborative effort from all sectors.

“COVID-19 has placed the urgency on the main social issues that our country faces, and housing is at the centre of it all,” she said.

Pack further said the bank chose Presidential Advisor for Youth and Enterprise Development, Daisry Mathias, to represent it at the Knockout Project’s main event.

“Her passion for Namibian brands persuaded Bank Windhoek to select her as its representative. Mathias’s brand values also align with those of the bank.”

Mathias was quoted in the statement as saying the MTC Knockout Project’s objectives align with the presidency’s fight against poverty and income inequality.

Mathias will perform songs by well-known Gospel artist Pride Panashe.

The Knockout Project started in 2019 as a social intervention programme, with the specific purpose of addressing societal issues within Namibian communities. Last year’s project was aimed at creating awareness around gender-based violence.

With its second edition launched in July 2020, the project aims to raise at least N.dollars 1 million for housing for the homeless, under the theme ‘Together we can beat homelessness.’

The main event will see 30 Namibian personalities on stage at a live music concert performing two hit songs by 30 famous Namibian artists. Performers are from diverse fields within the Namibian society from sectors such as the arts, health, banking, fashion, industrial, technology, insurances, and mining sectors. The main event will take place on 03 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia.

